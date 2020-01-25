BOLT (BOLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $403,157.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One BOLT token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. BOLT has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $403,157.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,224,970 tokens. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

