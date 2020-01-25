BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Capitalization of $543,632.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $543,632.00 and approximately $40,343.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00006832 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00052661 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073417 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,306.68 or 0.99696251 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001420 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,426 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

