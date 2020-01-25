BOMB Price Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $548,880.00 and approximately $40,298.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00006916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052531 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073871 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,361.97 or 1.00436260 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033923 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,430 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

