Bonpay (BON) Price Reaches $0.0096

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Bonpay has a total market cap of $107,827.00 and $1,985.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bonpay has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bonpay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.87 or 0.03173559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00203893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bonpay Profile

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.