BonusCloud 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,407.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.16 million and $2,407.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.01 or 0.05546929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,947,771,105 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.