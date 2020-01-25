Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($4.14).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

BOO stock opened at GBX 314.20 ($4.13) on Friday. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.51 ($4.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 298.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.96.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

