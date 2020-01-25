Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $99,173,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 89,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,650,000 after acquiring an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Booking by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Booking by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,962.96 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,025.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,964.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

