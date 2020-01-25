Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP stock opened at $142.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average of $132.97. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $121.52 and a fifty-two week high of $142.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,756,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,316,000 after purchasing an additional 168,103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 737,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 304,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 71,396 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.