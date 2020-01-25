Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,173,000 after purchasing an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after acquiring an additional 546,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,724,000 after acquiring an additional 595,691 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

