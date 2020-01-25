Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,220.14 ($16.05).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BVS shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) target price (up from GBX 1,060 ($13.94)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bovis Homes Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of BVS stock opened at GBX 1,269 ($16.69) on Friday. Bovis Homes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 958.50 ($12.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,402.55 ($18.45). The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,311.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

