BOX Token (BOX) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $23,985.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007580 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The official website for BOX Token is box.la.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.