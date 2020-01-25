BQT (BQTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One BQT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. BQT has a market cap of $4.82 million and $44,132.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.91 or 0.05538410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033644 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,923,755 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

