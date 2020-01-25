Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 915 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $208.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $179.92 and a 1-year high of $210.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.67.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

