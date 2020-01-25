Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $184.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $145.69 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

