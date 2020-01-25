Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 4.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,578,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.63 and a 52-week high of $138.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.