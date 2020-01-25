Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 5.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,090.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 213,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23.

