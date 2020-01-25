Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,538 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.32 and a fifty-two week high of $185.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

