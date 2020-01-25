Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 987 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $190.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.67. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.11 and a 1 year high of $191.00.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.