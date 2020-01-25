Bread 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $797,582.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Tokenomy, OKEx and IDEX. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $20.03 million and $797,582.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.03105747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124543 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Tokenomy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

