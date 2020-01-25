Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 1,191 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,901 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.3% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 92,312 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 46,444 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $168.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,259.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

