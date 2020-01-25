Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will post sales of $47.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.64 million. Brightcove reported sales of $40.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year sales of $184.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.49 million to $184.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $199.74 million, with estimates ranging from $198.52 million to $200.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Brightcove by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Brightcove by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Brightcove by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

BCOV opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

