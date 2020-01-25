Brightworth Acquires 921 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Home Depot stock opened at $232.00 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $177.41 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

