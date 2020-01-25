Brightworth Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brightworth lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.67.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The company has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,387.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,264.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.