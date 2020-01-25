Brightworth Purchases 199 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brightworth raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,833.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,815.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

