Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,448,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,402,874. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.