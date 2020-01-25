Brokerages Anticipate Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Acceleron Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

XLRN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. 343,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $56.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65.

In other news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $292,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4,163.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

