Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 435,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $735,175.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGRX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 6,494,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,850. The company has a market capitalization of $182.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.75. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.