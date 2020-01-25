Brokerages Anticipate Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brightsphere Investment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brightsphere Investment Group.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 228.89%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightsphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSIG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 291,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,699. The company has a market capitalization of $818.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.82. Brightsphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

