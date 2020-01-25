Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

CLAR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 50,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,737. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $403.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clarus has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.