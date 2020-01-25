Brokerages Anticipate Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). Mediwound posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. Mediwound had a net margin of 69.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mediwound stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,391. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. Mediwound has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

