Brokerages Anticipate Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.23. Parsley Energy reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Parsley Energy.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

PE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 8,761,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,939,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsley Energy (PE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.