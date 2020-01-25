Brokerages Anticipate Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) to Announce $0.00 EPS

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Revlon an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

REV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,350,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after buying an additional 91,390 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 12.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 66,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.27. Revlon has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.90 million. Revlon’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revlon will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

