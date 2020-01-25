Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.86. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Stepan’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other Stepan news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,290 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $128,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Kabbes bought 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $80,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 51.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $101.31 on Friday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

