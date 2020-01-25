Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report $354.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $352.40 million and the highest is $357.13 million. Synaptics reported sales of $425.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -109.24 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $512,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,160. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Synaptics by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

