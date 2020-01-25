Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $154.05. The stock had a trading volume of 826,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average of $137.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $89.77 and a 12-month high of $156.97.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

