Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

TLYS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 653,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,627. The stock has a market cap of $262.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

