Brokerages Anticipate TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.79.

NYSE:THS opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

