Brokerages Anticipate Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will announce sales of $310.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verisign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.28 million and the highest is $310.49 million. Verisign posted sales of $307.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisign.

Get Verisign alerts:

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. ValuEngine downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $212.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.78. Verisign has a 1-year low of $163.75 and a 1-year high of $221.78.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Verisign during the second quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verisign by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Verisign by 177.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verisign by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisign (VRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.