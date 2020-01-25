Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $669.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce $669.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $678.67 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $613.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,012.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $165.30 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $115.24 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.58.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.