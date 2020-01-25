Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.27. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after acquiring an additional 439,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after acquiring an additional 286,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,181,000 after acquiring an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

