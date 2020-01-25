Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.27. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after acquiring an additional 439,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after acquiring an additional 286,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,181,000 after acquiring an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply