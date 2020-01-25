Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,315,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $102.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.98. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

