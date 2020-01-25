Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will post $684.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $681.82 million to $688.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted sales of $601.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

CRL stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $116.90 and a twelve month high of $161.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

