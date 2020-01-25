Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.96. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Crown has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $78.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $744,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Crown by 16.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Crown by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 14.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 472,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crown by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

