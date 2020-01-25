Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.83. CSX reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 40.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 23.2% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

