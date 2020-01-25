Brokerages Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.87. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of DSSI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.08. 533,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,972 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 235,954 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.