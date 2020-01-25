Brokerages Expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. FMC reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.68. 591,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,467. FMC has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Insiders sold a total of 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FMC by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,045,000 after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after acquiring an additional 37,776 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,858,000 after acquiring an additional 428,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 499,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

