Brokerages Expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts predict that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Gartner stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. Gartner has a 12 month low of $124.77 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $441,083.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,372 shares in the company, valued at $837,279.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $1,565,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $885,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

