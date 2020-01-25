Brokerages Expect Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce $41.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $33.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $167.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $175.35 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $177.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.99 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

HTBK stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

