Brokerages Expect Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrexon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Intrexon reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrexon will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intrexon.

Get Intrexon alerts:

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 393.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, COO Thomas Bostick sold 6,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $38,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $213,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intrexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intrexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intrexon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 493,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Intrexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrexon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XON opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. Intrexon has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrexon (XON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.