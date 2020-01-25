Brokerages Expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.91 Million

Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will announce $370.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.81 million. Kaiser Aluminum reported sales of $389.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KALU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In related news, VP Ray Parkinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $152,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Wilcox sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,834.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,357 shares of company stock worth $3,873,012. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

